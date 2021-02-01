Great Britain 2013

In 2013 the enduringly-popular British BBC television series “Dr. Who” celebrated its 50th anniversary. And Great Britain’s Royal Mail issued many commemorative items that year, including the above booklet with portraits of the first actor to play the part of Dr. Who, William Hartnell (right) and the actor who in 2013 took the role, Matt Smith (left). In the centre are four First Class stamps featuring the Tardis, the Doctor’s space-travelling time machine. The Tardis resembles a London Police Box. These were introduced in London the end of the 1920s for the use of members of the police, or for members of the public to contact the police. It was also used in other parts of the United Kingdom. Unlike an ordinary telephone call box, its telephone was located behind a hinged door so it could be used from the outside, and the interior of the box also acted as a miniature police station in which police officers could fill in reports or take meal breaks.

The Royal Mail prestige booklet shown here contains stamps that are only issued in this booklet.

And this stamp sheet has stamps depicting some of Dr. Who’s arch enemies. Top left is a Dalek, first seen in 1963. On the Dalek’s right is The Ood, who first appeared in the 2006 series. Bottom left is a Weeping Angel, introduced in 2007 and then we have Cyberman. This character first appeared in 1966. It’s amazing that what was first intended to be a children’s television series has endured so long and has also attracted millions of adult viewers.

