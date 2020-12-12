A Greener Link

The opening of the Ceneri Base Tunnel in December 2020 will mark the completion of the New Rail Link through the Alps (NRLA), turning the dream of a flat rail link through the Alps into reality. The NRLA provides Switzerland with modern, high-performance rail infrastructure on Europe’s north-south corridor – and an environmentally-friendly alternative to road transport and travel.

Switzerland 2020

The opening of the Ceneri Base Tunnel is not just the final part of the Rhine-Alps corridor, an epic feat of engineering, but also a symbol of northern and southern Europe moving closer together. The design of the special stamps highlights this aspect in particular. On the left, a freight train is travelling through the Netherlands to the port of Rotterdam. On the right, a passenger train is arriving in Milan, represented by the world-famous cathedral. The two special stamps are linked by a gutter which shows the Ceneri Base Tunnel.

377 total views, 2 views today