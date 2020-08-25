Recently Added to Stock

Below is a small selection of stamps recently added to PostBeeld’s vast stock.

Stamps from Kenya (1981) commemorating the International Year for Disabled Persons and also from Kenya (1978) a set of “Road Safety” warning stamps.

Kenya 1978

Kenya 1981

Israel 2020

Above, 2020 issue “Transportation in Eretz Israel” Limited Edition minisheet.

Bosnia Herzegovina 2020

The 2020 Bosnia Herzegovina issue of the stamp sheet “Europe – Ancient Postal Routes” represents the forms of communication in ancient times that led to the organised postal service as we know it today.

A lovely mint set of 1969 definitives from the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, a remote territory of Australia in the Indian Ocean.

Cocos (Keeling) Islands 1969

Georgia 2004

“Merry Christmas” Europa stamps from Georgia, 2004.

U.S.A. 1997

Wonderful artwork from James Gurney on this 1997 15-stamp sheet. The top half of the sheet represents an imagined scene in Colorado, U.S.A. 150 million years ago, while the bottom half features a possible scene in Montana 75 million years ago.

U.S.A. 1998

Piggyback Space Shuttle Express Mail stamp from 1998. PostBeeld has just acquired a great collection of American stamps.

Poland 1961

And a fine 1961 definitives set from Poland, featuring native fauna.

East Germany (DDR) 1977

The stamps above show items from the collection of the Dresden Transport Museum. As one of the first cultural institutions in the German Democratic Republic (GDR), the Transport Museum was founded in 1952 in direct connection with the establishment of the University of Transportation (Hochschule für Verkehr­swesen) after the Second World War. However, its roots can be traced back to 1877, when the collection that later became the Saxon Railway Museum (from 1902) was started.

