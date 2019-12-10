Baeckeoffe (bake oven) is a casserole dish that is typical in the French region of Alsace which is situated on the borders of Germany and Switzerland.

France 2010.

The stamp above is one from a booklet set of 12 self adhesive stamps on the subject of regional food specialities issued by France in 2010.

France 2010 12-stamp booklet

Below, originating from the Centre-Val de Loire region is the world-reknowned Tarte Tatin.

Tarte Tatin

Fourme dÁmbert cheese

Shown above is Fourme dÁmbert, a semi-hard cheese from the Auvergne region. One of France’s oldest cheeses, it is thought to date back as far as Roman times.

Chapon

Capons (castrated cocks) are produced in several provinces in France, notably the Gers and Jura regions. It is a specialty of Bresse (Chapon de Bresse), where it has its own appellation to differentiate it from capons from other regions. In Bresse, it is exclusively produced from theBresse Blue Foot breed.

Caviar

The region of Aquitaine is an important area of France for the production of caviar.

Blanc-manger

Pont l’Eveque cheese

Pont-l’Évêque cheese is was originally manufactured in the area around the commune of Pont-l’Évêque in Normandy. It is probably the oldest Norman cheese still in production.

Flamiche

Flamiche is a puff pastry tart made using leeks and cream. It is a specialty of Picardy in northern France). It resembles a quiche. It is traditionally a very tasty “pie” and shares a lot of the same traits as a pizza.

Watercress soup

Watercress soup is a dish from Méréville in the region of Île-de-France.

Cherry-plum tart

The tart above is a speciality from the Grand Est region.

The cheese depicted on the above stamp comes from Occitanie. It is a hard cheese usually covered with a thin black skin. It was once made only by small farmers in the Pyrenees for their own consumption and could be made from three different kinds of milk: cow, goat and ewe. First-known mention in the 12th Century.

Escalade of mussels

