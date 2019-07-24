New Stamp Art

The city of Appeldoorn in Holland has, aside from other interesting attractions, a fine museum which currently has an exhibition called Paper Art. One of the exhibitors whose work is featured is Dutch artist Erik van Maarschalkerwaard. He has on display many creations featuring postage stamps, some of which are shown here.

The CODA Museum is well worth a visit if you are in the vicinity and can be found at CODA de Vosselmanstraat 299, 7311 CL in Apeldoorn. The exhibition runs until the 27th of October 2019.

