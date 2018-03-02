Recently Added to Stock

Among the hundreds of stamps added daily to PostBeeld’s stock are those shown below in this article.

We begin with this attractive stamp set issued by Iran to commemorate the 9th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in that country. Then, below, definitives from 1977 depicting in profile the head of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Shah of Iran, who was later overthrown.

And a small selection from the very many additions covering many topics from the former DDR (East Germany) below:

From 1976, various forms of Guppy, the popular tropical fish.

Agricultural machinery, 1977.



Bridges, among them the largest brick-built bridge in the world – the Goeltzschtal viaduct bridge, built between 1846 and 1851 as part of the railway between Saxony and Bavaria.

The stamps below depict church organs built by the renowned German keyboard instrument builder Gottfried Silbermann (1683-1753) in the cities Leipzig, Freiberg, Werdau and Dresden.

1997, freshwater fish, Slovenia.

From Laos, 1982, beautiful elephant set.



The United Arab Emirate’s northernmost member, Ras Al Khaimah, issued this cat set in 1967.

