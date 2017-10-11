Keep Your Shirt On!

I many warm countries the colourful shirts on the stamps below are common attire for men. Many other men living in cooler climes may have one or two of these spectacularly-decorated items of clothing sitting in their wardrobes, waiting for the summer months or their annual holidays. Typically known as Hawaiian shirts, U.S.A. issued the stamps in 2012 with the Hawaii greeting word “Aloha”.

If you click on the link below you will find a much more detailed explanation of the history and meaning of the word.

https://www.huna.org/html/deeper.html

Continuing with shirts as another unusual subject for a postage stamp, we have the stamps below – released by New Zealand to celebrate the tour of that country by the British and Irish Lions rugby team in 2005. This proved to be rather unsuccessful as far as the Lions were concerned, as they lost the three-match Test Series 3-0.

The stamps show the New Zealand All Blacks shirt and the red shirt of the British and Irish Lions.

The Gambia issued the following set of stamps to commemorate the World Cup in 1994 featuring football stars from the past such as Diego Maradonna, Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, Bobby Charlton, Ferenc Puskas, Paolo Rossi, Biri Biri and Thomas Dooley.

And, similarly, Tanzania issued the stamp set below. This featured Giuseppe Signori, Ruud Gullit, Roberto Mancini, Marco van Basten, Dennis Bergkamp, Oscar Ruggeri, Frank Rijkaard and Peter Schmeichel.

Are there many stamps other than those depicting sports or sports stars that feature shirts as a subject?

