Turkish Delight

T here’s a philatelic link between the author Ian Fleming, creator of the James Bond spy character 007 and a historic bridge in Turkey.

In 2014 the Channel Island Alderney issued a set of stamps entitled “The Life of Ian Fleming”.



And in 2008 Great Britain released the below set featuring book cover illustrations for many of Fleming’s James Bond spy stories.

So where’s the link?

Well, if we jump forward to 2016 we come to the two stamps shown below, released by Turkey and featuring two famous bridges in that country.



The stamp showing a train crossing a viaduct contains the link. The 2012 James Bond film Skyfall has opening scenes filmed in Turkey, which include a spectacular chase through Istanbul and culminate in a fist-fight on the top of a speeding train during which Bond plunges almost 300 feet from the Varda bridge viaduct. Of course he survives! The film stars, among others, Daniel Craig, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Judi Dench and Albert Finney.



The stamps above were issued to mark the 50th anniversary of Bond films and feature earlier James Bond actors Sean Connery, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan. A question for Bond fans out there – has there been a postage stamp released that features George Lazenby in the starring role?

