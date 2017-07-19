Finding the Right Formula

The above stamp was issued by Hungary in 2010 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Hungarian Grand Prix for Formula 1 racing cars. As with so many stamps, there is a historical significance attached to that particular issue.

In 1986, after a failed attempt to host a race in the former Soviet Union, then Formula 1 franchise owner Bernie Ecclestone signed a contract in London for the first five years of the Hungarian Grand Prix. A track was quickly built and the first race was held on August 10th, 1986. Around 200,000 spectators attended and the race was won by the Brazilian Nelson Piquet, seen on the stamp below from Brazil 1988.





Above is a stamp from 2012 showing the Brazilian race track named after Piquet, demolished in 2016 to make way for an Olympic Games venue.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the race Hungary released this stamp:



Since 1986 Hungary has been on the Formula 1 calendar every year. The following stamps feature some past famous Hungarian GP-winning drivers.

1986, 1987 winner Ayrton Senna



1994, 1998, 2001, 2004 winner Michael Schumacher



5-time winner Lewis Hamilton



1999, 2000 winner Mika Hakkinen



Canadian Jacques Villeneuve, winner 1996, 1997



