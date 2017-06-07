Vote Green!!

In 2010 the Dutch stamp sheet entitled ‘Lang leve het bos!’was voted the best Netherlands stamp issue of the year. It features nature to be found in woodlands and was designed by Bart de Haas.



Voted second-best was the sheet commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Dutch Patent Act. The stamps show what the Dutch Patent Office, in consultation with the Netherlands Institute of Patent Attomeys considered to be the most important inventions made by their countrymen. Among them is the kidney dialysis machine.

22 total views, 22 views today