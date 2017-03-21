Got it Covered

The next instalment of Great Britain’s Royal Mail Music Giants Special Stamp series – a tribute to David Bowie, one of the most influential music and cultural figures of all time –

was released on 14 March 2017.

Alongside the Special Stamps, First Day Covers and Presentation Pack, this exciting issue features several limited edition David Bowie souvenirs.

This follows last year’s Music Giants Special Stamp series featuring British band Pink Floyd, shown below.

In 2010 Royal mail issued a ‘Classic Album Covers’ series. Featuring album covers ranging from The Rolling Stones’ 1969 recording ‘Let it Bleed’, to Coldplay’s ‘A Rush of Blood to the Head’ from 2002. Strange that blood is mentioned in both album titles!

Other British artists with their covers on the stamps include Led Zeppelin, The Clash, Mike Oldfield, David Bowie, Pink Floyd, New Order, Primal Scream and Blur.

Naturally The Beatles have also been commemorated on stamps and in 2007 the stamps shown below were released.

The above stamps show iconic Beatles album covers.

