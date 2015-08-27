New stamps (9)

New stamps appear regularly with a variety of subjects. Below is a selection of recently-published stamps from around the globe.

On May the 4th it was International Firefighters’ Day. For this occasion, South Africa issued a stamp sheet with eight self-adhesive stamps.



This year the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) exists for 150 year. A lot of countries have issued a stampset with this theme. So did Uruguay who combined this with a stamp of the first satellite that was developed in Uruguay.

Tadzjikistan issied this set of two with Asian birds.

Here’s another stamp set wit the topic birds. This joint issue of Thailand and North Korea was issued to honour 40 years of diplomatic relations between both countries.

Cuba has issued this set of six stamps with freight trains depicted on them.

China issued two nice stamp sets recently. The first is a set of three self-adhesive stamps with the theme holliday

The other one is this stamp set with ships.



