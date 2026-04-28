Recently Added to Stock

A small selection of stamps added to PostBeeld’s stock recently can be seen below. Please note: for each country featured in the article, there will have been many more stamps added to PostBeeld’s freestampcatalogue.com website.

Bermuda 2019

This Bermuda 2019 issue entitled “Hand Crafted Hats” shows hats created by artist Donna Pink and Ronnie Chameau which were part of a collection of 28 handmade hats made entirely from the island’s natural foliage and were featured in exhibitions at the Bermuda Society of Arts in 2014 and 2017 and further in a book titled “Our History in Hats – Foliage To Fashion.” The collection was designed to demonstrate how simple organic materials, not normally considered beautiful, could be used creatively to re-create fashionable looks worn by women throughout the ages.

Bermuda 2014

Also from Bermuda the above stamps featuring a variety of rose types, issued in 2014.

Finland 2007

For the 2007 Easter celebration Finland produced this first day cover and the stamp below.

Finland 2007

And if you’re a collector of World Wildlife Fund stamps, we have some great recent additions. Here is a minisheet displaying lorikeets from Tonga Niuafo’ou in 1998.

Niuafo’ou 1998

Same year, issued by Bosnia & Herzegovina, stamps featuring storks.

Bosnia & Herzegovina 1998

Continuing with the fauna theme below is a beautiful “Tropical Birds of Guyana” minisheet produced in 1990.

Guyana 1990

Tanzania 1995

And then a 1995 “Reptiles of Africa” sheet from Tanzania.

German Empire 1936

These 1936 German Reich stamps featuring Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz were issued to mark the International Automobile Exposition in Berlin. The stamps were issued as part of the Third Reich’s propaganda efforts to promote German engineering and industry during the 1936 Berlin Auto Show.

German Empire 1939

The stamps above were issued in 1939 to mark the Berlin International Automobile and Motorcycle show held that year. They depict the first Benz motorcar (1885) and the first Daimler motorcar (1886); the 12+8 pfennig features Auto Union and Mercedes-Benz race cars of 1938 and the 25+10 shows the “Volkswagen” (People’s Car), which was the focus of the 1939 exhibition.

German Empire 1936

And then we have this great set of stamps produced for the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games.