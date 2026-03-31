Stamp Collecting Gaining Popularity With Youngsters?

An article in the Dutch national daily newspaper “Trouw” indicates that the hobby of stamp collecting seems to be increasing in popularity with young people in The Netherlands. Two 17-year-old hobbyists were quoted as saying ‘Every stamp has its own story. You get thousands of likes by showing them on Instagram.’ Many young people between the ages of 15 and 35 have turned their attention to postage stamps. On the Dutch section of the online auction platform Catawiki, no single collectible proved more popular in 2025 with tens of thousands being sold.

The Netherlands ‘Moving House’ self-adhesive minisheet 2001

One such young stamp fan is student Reinier (17). He is a member of a stamp club and has been collecting stamps since 2020. He discovered the hobby through his father, who collected postcards. “At first, I removed the stamps from the postcards that were damaged – that’s how my collection started.” Then he began searching online himself and now has more than a hundred thousand items.

Soviet Union 1934

The stamps he collects have a special theme – countries from the Soviet Union era, such as Ukraine and uzbekistan. “I find the design of these stamps beautiful. And online I can often buy a thousand stamps at once for ten Euros. They are often cheaper than stamps from, for example, Germany.”

Soviet Union 1981

Another youngster, Masis (17), said he has collected stamps since he was ten, together with his grandfather. “He was an avid collector and we went together to a youth association for collectors every Saturday.” As his collection grew, he decided to start exhibiting. “I enjoy the hobby as every stamp carries its own story and a history behind it.” to date he has around 200-300 stamps. He is more of a topical collector, with stamps related to singing. So, those with a musical note or a microphone on them.



Masis also won two prizes with this specific collection when he was 13. However, he is currently the only one in his circle of friends who shares the hobby. “Online, I do see that it is becoming increasingly popular, for example through social media.” However, Masis has not made any friends through his stamp collection, mainly because everyone was much older than him.

Ireland 2021