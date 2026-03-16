In the Lap of the “Crypto” Gods

The Netherlands 2025

The Netherlands’ PostNL issued the NL crypto stamp 4 – Hermes on September 18, 2025, in an edition of 15,000 pieces. The crypto stamp was released in collaboration with other national postal companies in Europe and was entitled “Mythical Greek Gods”. For previous issues, PostNL had already partnered with the postal companies of Austria, Luxembourg, Belgium and Portugal. As with the previous issues, the NL crypto stamp 4 – Hermes (the messenger of the gods and patron of commerce) features the value designation R for domestic registered mail up to and including 20 grams.

Belgium 2025

Athena, Goddess of wisdom and strategy, is seen on the Belgian stamp bearing the value indication 3 World of €9.00 for mail up to and including 100 grams with international destinations.

Austria 2025

The Austrian stamp, showing the Goddess Hera (who represents unity and loyalty) bears the value €9.90 for letterbox parcels in Europe.

Luxembourg 2025

Luxembourg has Artemis (Goddess of the hunt and wild nature) and the stamp bears the value indication €10.30 for packages up to and including 10 kg within Luxembourg.

And the Portuguese stamp, depicting Poseidon (God of the sea) with the value of €9.90, can be used, among other things, for mail up to 500 grams with international destinations.

Portugal 2025

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