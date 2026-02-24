Recently Added to Stock

A small selection of stamps added to PostBeeld’s stock recently can be seen below. Please note: for each country featured in the article, there will have been many more stamps added to PostBeeld’s freestampcatalogue.com website.

Spain 2001

This 2001 infrastructure souvenir sheet issued by Spain showcases major engineering and transportation projects in Spain and highlights the country’s investment in high-speed rail and modern highway networks. Spain’s national postal service, Correos, produced the commemorative stamp sheet mark the 150th Anniversary of the Ministry of Public Works.

Spain 1998

Spain 1999

Spain 2000

The three Spain minisheets shown above form a three-year series (1998–2000) entitled “La Cartuja-Hierro del Bocado”. They were linked to the ESPANA 2000 World Stamp Exhibition held in Madrid in 2000 and promoted the world-famous La Cartuga horse breed.

Spain 2002

Continuing the horse theme in 2002 Spain produced an issue o commemorate the World Equestrian Games held in Jerez de la Frontera.

Spain 1992

Expo ’92, also known as the Universal Exposition of Seville 1992, was a major World’s Fair held in Seville in 1992. The theme was “Age of Discovery and it commemorated the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s voyage to the Americas. As seen here Expo ’92 stamp sets were issued featuring the innovative pavilions and infrastructure of the exposition.

Aden 1967

And yet more horse stamps! The 1967 Aden-Kathiri State of Seiyun stamp sheet features the Spanish Riding School of Vienna and its world-renowned Lipizzaner stallions.

Aden 1968

The following year Aden-Kathiri produced this sheet with the stamp featuring French artist Jacques-Louis David’s painting “Napoleon on Horseback Crossing the St Bernard Pass”.

Albania 2009

This 2009 Albania Europa booklet was issued on December 11, 2009, and celebrated that year’s subject – the International Year of Astronomy.

Albania 2010

To commemorate the 90th anniversary of its National Library, situated in the nation’s capital Tirana, in 2010 Albania issued the stamps seen above.

German Empire 1928

These Germany stamps depict the most successful zeppelin ever built – the LZ-127 Graf Zeppelin – which flew more than a million miles on 590 flights, carrying over 34,000 passengers without a single injury. In its nine years of service it made the first commercial passenger flight across the Atlantic, the first commercial passenger flight around the world, flew a scientific mission over the North Pole and made the first regularly scheduled transatlantic passenger crossings by air.

German Empire 1933

And here we have a mint never-hinged set of German Empire definitives with the portrait of Paul von Hindenburg.

German Empire 1935

German Empire 1936 Winter Olympic Games stamps issued in 1935 for the competition held in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Portugal 1974

Phosphor band definitives featuring historical buildings produced by Portugal in 1974.

France 2006

From France in 2006, here we have a Marianne stamp with a personal “Timbres Plus tab.

France 2008

This attractive set of stamps depicting a variety of circus acts was issued by France in 2008.