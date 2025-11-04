Belarus 2025

Maliavanka (painted carpet) is a special type of folk art in Belarus. Classified as a so-called naive art, a branch of primitivism, Maliavanka is a large (up to 2 meters) carpet, usually painted on homespun cloth painted in black.Maliavanka became widespread in the period from the 1920s to the 1960s. They were hung on the walls of houses for decoration or as a talisman. Gradually, this type of art began to decline due to the development of factory carpet production. Today, painted carpets can be seen in museums in Belarus. The largest collection (about 300 items) is in the collection of the Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve “Zaslawje”. The most famous and original artists who worked in this direction are Aliena Kish and Jazep Drazdovich, whose works are presented on the postage stamps from the Maliavanka series.

The stamp above shows a carpet created by Alena Kish (1889-1949). Entitled “Maiden on the Waters”. Below, another of her beautiful creations, entitled “Paradise”.

The stamps below show carpets – “Catholic Church in Zadarozhzha” and “Landscape with Balustrade” – painted by Jazep Drazdovich (1888-1954).

Original carpets by Yazep Drozdovich and Elena Kish occupy an honourable place in the halls of the Museum of the Belarusian Maliavanka’s permanent exposition.