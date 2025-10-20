YES! Rick Wakeman Honoured Again

Two giants of progressive rock have come together in a landmark collection of six stamps issued by the Isle of Man to celebrate the legendary British musician Rick Wakeman brought to life through the surreal artwork of his great friend Roger Dean.

Isle of Man 2025. Image courtesy of IOM Post Office

Above you can see a minisheet and below is the presentation pack issued by the Isle of Man Post Office.

Isle of Man 2025. Image courtesy of IOM Post Office

Rick Wakeman has made more than 120 albums and continues to perform and record. From his spellbinding solos with the band YES to epic concept albums like The Six Wives of Henry VIII and Journey to the Centre of the Earth, Rick Wakeman has been pushing musical boundaries for over five decades. Each of the six stamps features a carefully selected Roger Dean illustration, capturing the otherworldly spirit and imagination that Wakeman’s music evokes. Roger Dean commented: “This is the third time I have worked with Isle of Man Post Office to produce a collection. This time, the collection is celebrating Rick Wakeman, who lived for many years on the island.” The designs on the stamps are either Rick’s solo album covers or YES album covers, produced when Rick was in the band.