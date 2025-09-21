Home Philately Travel through time with PostBeeld!

Travel through time with PostBeeld!

Over the coming weeks, PostBeeld delves back in time with some interesting discount offers. Each week, enjoy 5–25% off stamps from a specific era. From 19th-century classics to modern 21st-century issues — this is the perfect moment to expand your collection at a discount!
Discount periods: Sep 18 – Sep 29 – stamps up to 1899
Sep 26 – Oct 6: stamps from 1900 to 1919
Oct 3 – Oct 13: stamps from 1920 to 1939
Oct 10 – Oct 20: stamps from 1940 to 1959
Oct 17 – Oct 27: stamps from 1960 to 1979
Oct 24 – Nov 3: stamps from 1980 to 1999
Oct 31 – Nov 10: stamps from 2000 to 2019
 Note: On weekends, discount periods overlap. That means on Saturdays and Sundays, you’ll often get discounts on stamps from up to four different decades at once!
 
Click here to View the discounts

