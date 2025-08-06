Venezuela 1944

The 1944 Amateur World Series, also known as the 7th Amateur World Series, was held in Caracas, Venezuela and the host country won their second Amateur World Series at the event. However, the competition was marred by some controversial umpiring decisions, seemingly in favour of Venezuela. The air mail stamp definitive set above was issued to commemorate the occasion.

Nicaragua 1937

The stamps above, and the souvenir sheet below were issued in 1937. They were produced for the Central American and Caribbean Games to be held in Panama in February 1938. Cuba attained the baseball competition gold medal, beating Panama in the Final, Nicaragua won the bronze medal.

Panama 1938

The fourth Central American and Caribbean Games were held in 1938 in Panama City. Ten countries competed and the baseball gold medal was won by Cuba. The commemorative stamp sheet issued by Panama depicts five of the events at the Games, including baseball.

Japan 1968

Two special 15-yen postage stamps were issued by Japan in 1968 to celebrate the 50th All-Japan High School Baseball Championship Tournament. The first stamp features numerous players clad in white jerseys, arranged to form a baseball shape. This unique design incorporates the number ’50’ and the year ‘1968’, highlighting the 50th-year anniversary of the tournament. The stamp on the right depicts a baseball pitcher with the championship flag in the background.

Cuba 1968



The 17th World Series of Amateur Baseball took place in the Dominican Republic in 1969. The team from Cuba won the competition and the stamps shown here were issued to celebrate the victory. The top stamp shows a Cuban player completing a run as the United States team’s catcher waits for the thrown ball to reach him. The attachment displays the league table, with Cuba in top position. Cuba’s victory came 30 years after their first World Series of Amateur Baseball win in 1939.

Dominican Republic 1969

And the 17th World Series of Amateur Baseball host country the Dominican Republic produced the above stamps to commemorate the event.

Taiwan 1971

In 1971, Taiwan issued stamps to coincide with the start of the Pacific Region Competition of the 1971 Baseball World Little League Series held in Taiwan. The stamps’ designs were inspired by the uniforms of the Taiwanese team, the Golden Dragons, the 1969 Little League World Series champions.

South Korea 1982

South Korea hosted the Baseball Amateur World Series for the first time in 1982. Also known as the 27th World Baseball Championship, ten nations took part and the South Korean team won the competition. The stamp seen here was part of an issue commemorating the victory.