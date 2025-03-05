Jakub Obrovský (1882-1949), Jakub of all Trades

Czechoslovakia 1987

Jakub Obrovský was a Czechoslovak artist, sculptor, stamp designer and writer. The stamp at the top of the story was issued by Czechoslovakia in 1987, his 105th birth anniversary.

Czechoslovakia 1919

He designed the above 1919 stamps commemorating one year of independence for Czechoslovakia, the country created in 1918, when it declared its independence from Austria/Hungary. These 1919 stamps feature a mother and child and a symbolic lion breaking free from its chains.

Czechoslovakia 1923

These stamps, also designed by Jakub Obrovský with the subject being Agriculture and Science, were produced in 1923.



