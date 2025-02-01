PostBeeld Online Auctions

Dear readers/PostBeeld clients, in case you are not aware PostBeeld holds an online auction that takes place on the first day of each month. Bidding is always possible from the 16th day of the previous month. In the auctions PostBeeld will offer different items than those found in our webshop. For example: Errors and misprints, proofs, imperforated stamps, personal stamps, postal history, covers, special cancellations, small collections, blocks of four and sheetlets, special maximum cards and first day covers, unique classic stamps, Cinderellas, fiscal stamps, philatelic souvenirs, special thematic objects or collections, specimens, coin covers and other rare items. A few of the 1st February 2025 auction items are seen below.

Germany 1949, collection of 13 covers or cards commemorating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, regarded as the greatest and most influential writer in the German language.

Great Britain definitives 1900.

A postcard from Rabbits Bay in the Highlands of Ontario, Canada and a Military mail card with a German soldier holding a hare.

Above we have from France, a cover for the 1988 nature and hunting exhibition in Couvrot in the Marne department in north-eastern France. Also, from Canada a 1933 First Official Flight cover from Beauval, Saskatchewan to Green Lake, British Columbia. with HARE cancellation