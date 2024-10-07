Paraguay 1965

World-renowned scientists feature on the stamp sheets and definitives produced by Paraguay in 1965. The imperforated stamps above include portraits of Einstein and Galileo. Born in March 1879 in Ulm, Germany, Albert Einstein was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1921. Galileo Galilei is considered by many to be one of the the forefathers of modern science. He is renowned for his discoveries. He was the first to report telescopic observations of the mountains on the moon, the moons of Jupiter, the phases of Venus, and the rings of Saturn.

Paraguay 1965

And here we have the sheet with perforated stamps.

Paraguay 1965

Isaac Newton (1643-1727) and Copernicus (1473-1543) were added for the definitives issue, which included three air mail stamps. Isaac Newton is best know for his theory about the law of gravity, but his “Principia Mathematica” (1686) with its three laws of motion greatly influenced thinking in Europe. Considered the father of modern astronomy, Nicolaus Copernicus was the first modern European scientist to propose that Earth and other planets revolve around the sun.