Nigeria 1965

A fine set of mint, never-hinged definitives from 1965. The colourful artwork depicts wild animals native to Nigeria.

Nigeria 1973

Also mint, never-hinged. This Nigeria definitives set from 1973, 13 years after the country gained independence from Great Britain, was the first to feature the values in its own currency, rather than sterling.

Nigeria 1972

In April 1972, Nigeria made a dramatic shift in its transportation system, moving from right-hand to left-hand driving. After Nigeria gained independence trade increased with surrounding countries, especially former French colonies. Drivers from these countries, who were accustomed to driving on the left, struggled to navigate Nigerian roadways. Switching to a left-hand drive enabled more efficient cross-border mobility and trade. These stamps were issued to commemorate the fact. Note the value still in sterling.

Brazil 1997

Mint self adhesive stamps from Brazil with fruit grown in that country.

Brazil 2006

Brazil issued the above stamp in 2006 to commemorate the world’s largest cashew nut tree (Anacardium occidentale) which can be found in Pirangi do Norte, a beach in the municipality of Parnamirim in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. It covers an area of approximately 8,500m² (3,281.34 sq ft), with its limbs radiating out some 50m (164ft) from the central trunk.

Brazil 2005

Theobroma grandiflorum, commonly known as cupuaçu, is a tropical rainforest tree related to cacao. Native to the Amazon, this tree grows up to 65 feet (20 meters) high. Its fruit is the national fruit of Brazil, which is the world’s largest cupuaçu producer. Cupuaçu is a chocolatey fruit that can be eaten on its own, processed into butter or powder, and used in various cosmetics.

Brazil 2007

Three beautiful rose varieties are seen on the above stamp sheet from Brazil, issued in 2007. The orange/white “High Magic” hybrid tea rose was bred by Dutch breeders in 2006. Bred by Hans Jurgen Evers (1940-2007) in Germany in 1998, the “Caballero” red tea rose is seen bottom left of the stamp sheet. And bottom right the white “Avalanche” rose Bred by the French horticulturist César-Anthelme Chambard (1866-1940).

Bosnia-Herzegovina 2006

Mint, never-hinged animal set from Bosnia-Herzegovina from 2007. In order of value we have a hare (Lepus Europaeus), a Roe deer (Capreolus capreolus), ducks (Anas), a fox (vulpes vulpes) and a wolf (canis lupus).

Bosnia-Herzegovina 2005

Fine stamps issued to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Europa stamps.

Bosnia-Herzegovina 2008

The motorcycles depicted here are a Ural-3 (M66), built in Kazakhstan, and a Czechoslovakian Jawa Trail 90. Ural Motorcycles is the oldest and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of factory-ready sidecar motorcycles. Over three million sidecar motorcycles have been built by the company since inception.

Bosnia-Herzegovina 2005

Lovely definitives with various tree-grown fruit, issued in 2005.

Botswana 1993

The Botswana stamps seen above, were produced for Christmas 1993. Botswana’s currency is based on 100 thebe to the Pula. The flora seen on these stamps is (left to right): Aloe zebrina (12t), Croton megalobotrys (25t), Boophane disticha (50t) and Euphorbia davyi (P1.00).

Botswana 1985

And these from 1985 feature plants native to Botswana. They are: 7t Cucumis metuliferus (horned melon), 15t Acanthosicyos naudinianus (Gemsbok cucumber – though not actually a cucumber), 25t Coccinia sessifolia and Momordica balsamina (or balsam apple – this fruit is not edible when ripe).

Vietnam 1997

Now to Vietnam, with six stamps depicting endangered seahorse species.

Vietnam 1997

Above a fine set of stamps, subject Asian Jungle Fowl – issued for the 1997 Aupex stamp exhibition held in Auckland, New Zealand. In value order we have Elliot’s Pheasant (Syrmaticus ellioti), a female Siamese fireback (Lophura diardi), the common pheasant (Phasianus colchicus), Lady Amherst’s pheasant (Chrysolophus amherstiae) and Germain’s peacock-pheasant (Polyplectron germaini).

Vietnam 1998

Then, to finish, a beautifully illustrated set of moth stamps from Vietnam (1997) showing – top, left to right – an Atlas moth (Attacus atlas), a female silk moth (Antheraea helferi borneensis), bottom – left to right – a comet moth (Argema mittrei) and a moon moth (Argema maenas).

