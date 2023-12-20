Staff at Freestampmagazine and PostBeeld wish our readers and buying customers a very happy time over the Christmas and New Year period. Christmas (from the Anglo-Saxon: Cristesmæsse, meaning “Christ’s Mass”) is the annual festival that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, observed most commonly on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world. Each year we show examples of Christmas stamps from various countries. Some 2023 stamp offerings are shown here.

USA 2023

I’m sure many people will recognise the subject of the four USA stamps above – Snowglobes, the objects you shake and you get the effect of snow fallin The stamps feature winter scenes including a snowman, Father Christmas about to go down a chimney and a Christmas tree.

Sweden 2023

Sweden’s postnord has produced the above collector’s sheet of stamps, the theme being Christmas in Santa’s village.

San Marino 2023

The 2023 stamp issued by San Marino and dedicated to Christmas reproduces the famous “Virgin with Child and Angels” (“Madonna of the Magnificat”) by the Renaissance painter Filipepi Alessandro, known as Botticelli. His originality and sophisticated elegance have made the artist famous throughout the centuries, and his figures embody an ideal of beauty that remains highly appreciated to this day.

Luxemburg 2023

Luxemburg’s 2023 Christmas stamps are surprising, to say the least: a melting snowman and a sweating gingerbread man. While the designs by graffiti artist Alain Welter may seem somewhat humourous, the illustrations also encourage reflection on the consequences of climate change.

Great Britain 2023

The Christmas 2023 Miniature Sheet from Great Britain’s Royal Mail feature popular lyrics from five traditional Christmas carols set against vibrant illustrations inspired by the stories behind these popular festive songs. The stamps were created for Royal Mail by print specialist Tom Duxbury. They are set against an illustration of a shepherd watching his sheep.

Aland 2023

The theme for the two Åland 2023 Christmas stamps is “Greetings from the Islands of Peace”. The peace dove being a familiar peace symbol. The designation “Julpost” means that the stamp can be used as a more favourable postage on Christmas cards to addressees in Åland and Finland for a limited period in November and December every year. The Julpost stamps can be used for franking at other times of the year as well.

Netherlands 2023

The 10 Christmas stamps for 2023 from The Netherlands were designed by illustrator Linde Faas. Their attractive design takes you to the far north. You will discover surprising details on every stamp. Just look closely at the steam above the tea glass or what sits next to the owl on the tree branch!

Germany 2023

This Christmas stamp from Germany proclaims “The message of the angels: ‘The Saviour is born to you today.'”

Austria 2023

A child is born, a baroque depiction of the Holy Family with the newborn baby Jesus adorns this 2023 Austrian Christmas stamp. The painting of the Holy Family can be seen in Waldhausen parish church in Strudengau, Austria.