Universalmuseum Joanneum Graz

Universalmuseum Joanneum Austria 2011

The two Austrian stamps in this article feature the Universalmuseum Joanneum in Graz, Austria, considered the biggest of its kind in Central Europe, comprising nine buildings of historic interest available for its five million items in 20 collections. The Kunsthaus’s futuristic design has likened it to a baby hippo, sea slug, porcupine, whale and a “Friendly Alien”. The building seen here was completed and opened in 2003. The museum was founded in 1811 by Archduke Johann of Austria (1782-1859) who, jointly with the estates of Styria, set up the Joanneum as an ‘inner Austrian national museum’. The stamps were issued to commemorate the Museum’s 200th anniversary.