Recently Added Stamps

Italy 1935

This set of five charity stamps shown above were issued by Italy in 1935 to benefit and commemorate the work of Benito Mussolini’s Fascist National Militia. The 20+10 cent stamp shows volunteer militia members round a ceremonial fire; 25+15c has a standard bearer; 50+30c depicts a guard at a monument; 1.25 Lire+75c features militiamen marching through the Arch of Constantine in Rome; and the 50+50c has a symbol of the air force.

Italy 1935

The four stamps seen here were produced by Italy in 1935 to promote the international Air Show, the first of its type to be held in Italy. Portraits of Leonardo da Vinci, who centuries earlier had come up with designs for flying machines, feature on the 50 Cent and 1.25 Lire stamps.

Suriname 2022

From Suriname in 2022 we have six stamps with “Wayang” puppets. Wayang is an Indonesian traditional form of puppet theatre. Also from Suriname below are two more stamps from 2022. Rembrandt paintings are the subject, the top stamp is “The stoning of Saint Stephen” adjoined by a historical stamp whose subject is disputed by art historians.

Suriname 2022

St. Vincent & The Grenadines 2022

The 45th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley was commemorated in 2022 by St. Vincent & The Grenadines with the above stamp sheet.

Tanzania 1989

The most-travelled Pope in history is Pope John Paul II. In 1989 Tanzania issued 12 stamps featuring scenes from his South America, Austria and Africa trips.

Paraguay 1985

Paraguay also issued this stamp to commemorate the 1985 South America visit.

Vatican City 1996

This Vatican City six-stamp set was issued to commemorate Pope John Paul II’s 1995 travels, when he visited the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Australia, Sri Lanka, the Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium, Slovakia, Cameroon, South Africa, Kenya and the United States.

Faroe Islands 2015

The Faroe Islands experienced a solar eclipse on March the 20th 2015 – a special event as the previous eclipse seen there was in June 1954. Posta Faroe Islands produced the stamps on the sheet above for the occasion.

Finland 1999

Above is a lovely stamp sheet produced by Finland in 1999. The theme is summer night birds and features: Thrush Nightingale (Luscinia luscinia); Käki, the common cuckoo (Cuculus canorus); European Nightjar (Caprimulgus europaeus); Corn Crake (Crex crex) and the Eurasian Bittern or Great Bittern (Botaurus stellaris).

Aland 1997

The Åland Islands commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Islands’ autonomy in 1988. This stamp sheet features the sculpture “Havets Folk” (People of the Sea). The statue is situated in Mariehamn, the Islands’ capital and site of the Government and Parliament of Åland.

Aland 1988

Fine ship stamps from Åland, issued in 1988. They show, left to right: the ketch “Albanus”, the schooner “Ingrid” and the barque Pamir (the last commercial sailing ship to round Cape Horn, in 1949)

Romania 1994

Two mini-sheets from Romania 1994, the top four stamps show edible fungi and below are four poisonous varieties.

