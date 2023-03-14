The Queen and the Flying Scotsman

Great Britain 2023

The last set of new stamps showing the late Queen Elizabeth II’s silhouette has been issued by Great Britain’s Royal Mail. This particular feature has appeared on special stamps since 1968. The magnificent prestige stamp booklet at top celebrates the centenary of the Flying Scotsman steam locomotive.

The booklet contains stamps showing the steam locomotive, that was built in 1923 and ran between London and Edinburgh, in settings including North Yorkshire, Northumberland, Berwick-on-Tweed and Victoria Station in London. Additionally there are four stamps featuring travel poster artwork from the 1920s and 1930s plus an extra pane of barcoded definitive stamps.

The Flying Scotsman is considered a national treasure of engineering and design and the eight beautiful stamps honour the 100-year journey of one of the world’s most celebrated steam locomotives. There are four First Class and four £1.85 landscape stamps:

First Class – No. 60103 at Pickering Station on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, 2016; The Christmas Dalesman steam special in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, 2019; Cathedrals Express crossing the Ribblehead Viaduct in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, 2017; Steaming through the town of Blyth in Northumberland, 2016; and

£1.85 – In a blizzard at Heap Bridge on the East Lancashire Railway, 2016; Cathedrals Express excursion crossing the England/Scotland Royal Border Bridge at Berwick-upon-Tweed, 2016; At Victoria Station, London, 2002; and at Shildon, County Durham, 2019.

