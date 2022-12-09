Austria 2022

The year 2022 is the 90th anniversary of the founding of a company that produces one of the most popular toys enjoyed by children and adults alike. Austria saluted the anniversary with the stamp seen here. We are talking about the LEGO Group, founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen. The company has passed from father to son and is now owned by Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, a grandchild of the founder. The name ‘LEGO’ is an abbreviation of the two Danish words “leg godt”, meaning “play well”.

Denmark 2015

According to company figures the approximate number of LEGO® elements sold per year is 70 billion. More than 60 colours are used in production and more than 3,400 different shaped parts are produced.

Malaysia 2017

And in 2017 Malaysia issued these attractive stamps featuring Legoland Malaysia Resort, Malaysia’s first international theme park, which opened in 2012 with over 40 interactive rides, shows and attractions. The first Legoland theme park was created in 1968 in Billund, Denmark. The park is located next to the original Lego factory and Billund Airport, Denmark’s second-busiest airport. To date there are others in California, Florida, New York, Malaysia, Dubai, Windsor, Japan, Korea and Germany.

95 total views, 32 views today