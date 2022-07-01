Exciting New Opportunities for Collectors in the Pipeline at PostBeeld

The hammer will soon be going down for specialised and passionate collectors as PostBeeld intends to introduce an Auction section on its website in a few months’ time! The Auction section will feature many special items not normally found in our webshop. Some examples being:

Abnormalities and misprints

Proofs

Imperforated stamps

Personal stamps

Postal history

Postal items

Special postmarks

Small collections

Blocks of four and stamp sheets

Special maximum cards and First Day Covers

Unique classic stamps

Cinderellas

Tax stamps

Philatelic souvenirs

Special thematic objects/compositions

Specimens

Currency notes, etc.

The items can be viewed under the Auction heading as well as on the Thematic or Country pages in the PostBeeld web shop. All news and updates regarding future Auctions can be found at postbeeld.com/customer-service/auction

572 total views, 40 views today