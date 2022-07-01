Exciting New Opportunities for Collectors in the Pipeline at PostBeeld

The hammer will soon be going down for specialised and passionate collectors as PostBeeld intends to introduce an Auction section on its website in a few months’ time! The Auction section will feature many special items not normally found in our webshop. Some examples being:
- Abnormalities and misprints
- Proofs
- Imperforated stamps
- Personal stamps
- Postal history
- Postal items
- Special postmarks
- Small collections
- Blocks of four and stamp sheets
- Special maximum cards and First Day Covers
- Unique classic stamps
- Cinderellas
- Tax stamps
- Philatelic souvenirs
- Special thematic objects/compositions
- Specimens
- Currency notes, etc.
The items can be viewed under the Auction heading as well as on the Thematic or Country pages in the PostBeeld web shop. All news and updates regarding future Auctions can be found at postbeeld.com/customer-service/auction
