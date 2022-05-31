Recently Added to Stock

Central African Republic 1985

Here we have a small selection of items recently added to PostBeeld’s vast stock. We kick off with these se-tenant PHILEXAFRIQUE ’85 stamps from Central African Republic issued for the exhibition held in Lomé, Togo, in 1985.

Cook Islands 1979

Great set of Cook Islands stamps from 1979 entitled “Death Centenary of Sir Rowland Hill” depicting the history of various forms of mail transport.

Philippines 1985

A fine stamp Philippines stamp sheet from 1985 featuring horse breeds Palomino, Brown, Bay and Chestnut.

São Tomé and Príncipe 1991

Above, from the Central African island country São Tomé and Príncipe, issued 1991, this wonderfully illustrated stamp sheet featuring a Toucan (Ramphastos toco).

Ecuador 1966

Two fine stamp sheets from 1966 issued by Ecuador featuring the Italian poet Dante Alighieri (1265-1321). Check the freestampcatalogue.com website for other Ecuador stamp sheets from 1966 featuring famous historic figures.

China 1974

Stamp set from China with images of gymnasts issued for the Asian Games held in Iran in 1974.

Rwanda 1992

In December 1992, delegates from 159 countries and the European Economic Community and representatives from 144 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs – independent non-profit groups), 11 inter-governmental organizations and 16 United Nations bodies attended an International Conference on Nutrition, jointly organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization, at FAO headquarters in Rome, Italy. The two organizations had co-operated in the past with efforts to overcome the problem of malnutrition. Rwanda produced this stamp set in 1992 to commemorate the initiative.

Paraguay 1972

Above, Paraguay issued two stamp sheets to commemorate France’s contribution to aeronautical progress regarding the development of the supersonic jet Concorde, and below with its contribution to space exploration. Produced in 1972 the stamps also have portraits of French Presidents Georges Pompidou and Charles de Gaulle.

Paraguay 1972

In October 1966 the Qatari stamps seen below, produced to commemorate Education Day, were overprinted with a new currency (Riyal/Dirham) which was introduced following the signing of the Qatar-Dubai Currency Agreement on 21 March 1966.

Qatar 1966

Designed by David Gentleman, the stamps above were issued by Great Britain in 1964 to accompany the celebrations for the 400th birth anniversary of William Shakespeare. The stamps show characters and scenes from his plays. The 3d stamp depicts Puck and Bottom (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), 6d Feste (Twelfth Night), 1/3 the Balcony Scene (Romeo and Juliet), the 1/6 ‘Eve of Agincourt’ (Henry V) and 2/6 Hamlet contemplating Yorick’s skull (Hamlet).

Papua and New Guinea 1952

Finally, a wonderful set of definitives from Papua New Guinea, issued in 1952 with various topics pictured on the 23 stamps.

