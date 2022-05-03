India 2003

India has made many interesting collaborations with other countries regarding joint issues. In 2003 a joint issue with South Korea featured the Cheomseongdae Observatory, built during the reign of Queen Seondeok (632-647), a great landmark in Gyeongju, capital of the region of Silla. Constructed using 365 stones, symbolizing the number of days in a year, the observatory was built in a cylindrical shape approximately 9 meters high. The stamp on the left above shows the Jantar Mantar in Jaipur, a collection of 19 astronomical instruments built by the Rajput king Sawai Jai Singh II, the founder of Jaipur, Rajasthan. The monument was completed in 1734. It features the world’s largest stone sundial, and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

South Korea 2003

India 1990

To commemorate friendship between India and the Soviet Union, a set of two commemorative stamps depicting the Red Square in Moscow and an Elephant and the throne of an Indian Maharaja was issued in 1990.

Russia 1990

Brazil 2008

France 2008

With the theme of protecting nature Brazil and France had a joint issue in 2008. With identical se-tenant stamps showing the “Mer de Glace” glacier on the northern slopes of Mont Blanc in the French Alps, and the “Serra do Aracá” waterfall in state of Amazonas in Brazil.

France 2008

Israel 2008

In 2008 France and Israel celebrated the 60th anniversary of the first flight between the two countries with the above stamps.

Romania 2008

Kuwait 2008

And to commemorate 45 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Kuwait these stamps were issued in 2008

Sweden 2000

Denmark 2000

The Øresund Bridge is an approximately 16 km long road and rail link between Sweden and Denmark. It consists of three sections: a bridge, an artificial island and a tunnel. The bridge accounts for half the length of the link (approx. 8 km) with the two 204m high pylons supporting the 490m long bridge span across the Flinte channel. The design is known as a cable-stayed bridge. On the bridge, the railway and motorway run on separate levels with the railway on the lower deck and vehicle traffic on the upper deck. Sweden and Denmark produced these stamps showing the bridge and a map of the area in 2000, the year of the opening of the link.

Thailand 2003

This Canada/Thailand joint issue from 2003 features the national flower of Thailand, Ratchaphruek, and the Maple leaf – the national emblem of Canada.

Canada 2003

242 total views, 24 views today