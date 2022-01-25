Great Britain 2022

Great Britain’s Royal Mail has produced some fantastic new products celebrating the career of the Rolling Stones, including 12 stamps. The images on the stamp sheet here capture The Rolling Stones at their energetic best at various big concerts over the years, within a special souvenir pack featuring the band’s iconic tongue and lips logo. The four First Class stamps feature performances in: Hyde Park, London in 1969; East Rutherford, New Jersey, 2019; Rotterdam, Netherlands, 1995; and Tokyo, Japan, 1995.

The 1.70 stamps show action from: New York City, USA, 1972; Oslo, Norway,2014; Knebworth, Hertfordshire, UK, 1976; and Dusseldorf, Germany, 2017.

Great Britain 2022

The four stamps on the above stamp sheet feature group shots of the band and iconic tour posters from selected world tours.

Great Britain 2021

Also from Great Britain we have many items from the ‘DC Collection’, featuring DC comics’ heroic characters.

Netherlands 2022

Ice skating is an extremely popular sport in Holland and the country has produced many ice track racing Winter Olympic gold medallists and World Champions. The design on this newly-issued stamp in the ‘Typical Netherlands’ series shows a skater in Netherlands colours with a background representing tracks used for various distances in competitions.

Gibraltar 2021

Gibraltar’s contribution to the Europa series ‘Endangered Animals’ shows on this stamp sheet the famous Barbary Macaques that inhabit the Rock of Gibraltar.

Spain 2007

Fine 8-stamp foil booklet from Spain, 2007. The stamps show toys from toy museums in various regions of the country. From left to right top row we have a tricycle from the Museo de Juguettes de Albarracin, an omnibus – Museu del Joguet de Catalunya, a train – Museu de la Joguina San Felia de Guixols, and skittles – Museu dels Joguets de Denia.

The bottom row, left to right, has a perambulator – Museo des Artes y Costumbres Populares de Sevilla, a seaplane – Fundacion Raquel Chaves, Vigo, a printing set – Museu de la Jugueta Sa Pobla, Mallorca, and the fire engine – Fundacio Museu Valencia del Joguet D’Ibi.

Luxembourg 1977

There has been a great addition to stock of items from Luxembourg, among them these Caritas stamps showing the protected plants Lily of the Valley (Convallaria majalis), Columbine (Aquilegia vulgaris), Mezereum (Daphne mezereum), Spider oechid (Ophrys sphegodes) and the Heath Spotted Orchid (Dactylorhiza maculata).

South Africa 1954

Here is a fine set of wild animal stamps produced by South Africa in 1954. The stamp pairs below from 1938 commemorate the Centenary of the Great Trek undertaken by the Boers to escape British rule in South Africa’s Cape Colony.

South Africa 1938

Latvia 1996

Latvia issued this attractively illustrated stamp sheet in 1996. It depicts a christening scene containing a stamp showing a couple wearing national costume. And while we’re on the subject of costumes the stamp set below produced by Romania in 1968 shows traditional men’s and women’s clothing from the Romanian counties of Neamt, Hunedora and Brasov.

Romania 1968

We have many more stamps from Romania featuring traditional costumes for most years going back to 1958.

