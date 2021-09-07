Recently Added to Stock

Isle of Man 1991

Some examples of items recently added to PostBeeld’s stock – beginning with a fine stamp sheet from the Isle of Man issued in 1991 to mark the 80th anniversary of the island’s annual Tourist Trophy motorcycle races (see also articles https://freestampmagazine.com/2019/02/12/manx-and-the-speed-kings-part-one/ & https://freestampmagazine.com/2019/04/01/manx-and-the-speed-kings-part-two-irish-winners/)

Monaco 1991

Europe in Space was the theme for the 1991 Europa stamps issued by members of the Conference of European Postal and Telecommunications Administrations (CEPT). Above is a mint 1991 Europa stamp sheet from Monaco, the stamps show the Inmarsat Radio Satellite.

Turks and Caicos Islands 1925

Two King George V stamps shown here are samples from the many Turks and Caicos Islands items recently added to the PostBeeld catalogue.

Turks and Caicos Islands 1905

The central image on these Turks and Caicos Islands stamps from 1905 show a man raking salt into piles with a ship waiting to take the goods to be sold in the background. Salt was of particular importance to the Turks and Caicos Islands from 1678 until 1964, when competing for trade with another salt-producing island proved no longer viable.

U.S.A. 2006

We have many additions from the U.S.A. Above is a 20-stamp DC Comics Super Heroes mini-sheet from 2006 …

U.S.A. 2007

… and a 20-stamp Marvel Comics Super Heroes mini-sheet from 2007.

Soviet Union 1989

“The Last of the Mohicans: A Narrative of 1757”, was the second and probably most popular novel of the “Leatherstocking Tales” five-book series by American writer James Fenimore Cooper (1789-1851). Colourful scenes from the five books were depicted on these beautifully-illustrated stamps produced by the Soviet Union in 1989, the bicentenary of the birth of J. F. Cooper.

St. Lucia 1902

Also we have a nice St. Lucia King Edward VII definitives set first issued in 1902.

United Nations, Vienna 2016

Another new addition are these United Nations Geneva World Dance Day stamp sheets from 2016 featuring Spanish Flamenco and middle eastern dancers. Please visit freestampcatalogue.com to see other 2016 examples from United Nations Geneva and New York.

