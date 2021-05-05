Yoga Stamps

India 1977

The first stamp in this article has a portrait of Paramahansa Yogananda (born 1893–died 1952). He was an Indian Hindu monk, yogi and guru. He was sent by his lineage to America in 1920 to spread the teachings of yoga to the West, to prove the unity between Eastern and Western religions and to preach a balance between Western material growth and Indian spirituality.

India 2017

Born Mukunda Lal Ghosh, Yogananda was a chief disciple of the Bengali yoga guru Swami Sri Yukteswar Giri and lived his last 32 years in America introducing millions to the teachings of meditation and Kriya Yoga through his organisations, the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS, founded 1917) and Self-Realisation Fellowship (SRF, founded 1920). His long-standing influence in the American yoga movement, and especially the yoga culture of Los Angeles, led him to be considered by yoga experts as the “Father of Yoga in the West.” India Post issued a stamp in 2017 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India.

India 1991

Above these 1991 stamps show four yoga postures. In order of value they depict Bhujangasana (Cobra pose), Dhanurasana (Bow), Ustrasana (Camel) and Utthita Trikonasana (Extended Triangle).

India 2015

Then we have two items commemorating International Yoga Day, the first issued by India in 2015 and below a United Nations, New York, stamp sheet from 2017.

United Nations 2017

India 2016

This stamp sheet from 2016 features ‘Surya Namaskar’, a complete Sadhana (spiritual practise) that includes Asana, Pranayama, Mantra and meditation techniques. It stimulates all bodily systems including reproductive, circulatory, respiratory and digestive systems.

443 total views, 11 views today