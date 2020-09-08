Hitting the Target

The amazing variety of subjects featured on postage stamps is often a source of fascination for the collector and the stamp set shown here is a prime example. I would love to know the story behind the reason the postal authority of Czechoslovakia in 1974 chose the subject of 19th Century painted wooden shooting targets.

From the top, left to right, the target showing a soldier at a guard post is from 1840. Next, a Pierrot with an owl in a tree (1828) and from 1832 a target that has the goddess of hunting, Diana, crowning a champion marksman. The stamps in the bottom row show musical instruments (1839), hunters aiming at the heart of a leaping stag and an Arab gentleman with a giraffe (years unknown).

