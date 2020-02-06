Yugoslavia 1940

Airmail stamp collecting is a popular topic for many. In the past Yugoslavia used airmail stamps to promote tourism, displaying attractions to be found in the country. The stamps shown here depict aircraft flying over the Thirteenth Century Cathedral of the Assumption of Mary in Zagreb (now Croatia) and the former King Alexander Bridge over the Sava river in Belgrade (now Serbia). The bridge was opened in 1934 but partially demolished in 1941 by Yugoslav forces in an attempt to stop the advance of invading German troops in the Second World War. It was then completely demolished by allied bombers in 1944.

The Yugoslav state broke up after a series of separate but related wars of independence, ethnic conflicts and insurgencies were fought between 1991 and 2001.

Yugoslavia 1937

These 1937 airmails were also produced to promote tourism. The 0.50 and the 5 Dinar show the 10th Century Monastery of St. Naum (now in Macedonia). The 1 and 10 Din. have the Port of Rab (now Croatia). A view of Sarajevo (now Bosnia and Herzegovina) on the 2 and 20 Din. On the 2.5 and 30 Din. is an aircraft flying above Ljubljana (now Slovenia).

33 total views, 33 views today