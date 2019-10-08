Norway Rocks!

This article features four Norwegian rock music performers well known in Scandinavia but possibly not so well known in other parts of the world. In 2009 Norway issued a set of four stamps honouring their musical achievements. On the stamp above is rock singer and musician Jan Rohde, who was born on July 4 (US Independence Day), 1942 in New York, to Norwegian parents. At the age of 13, Rohde moved with his parents to Norway. From the age of 16 he performed with various bands, such as The Cool Cats. He toured Europe with the girl group The Melody Sisters. Later the group The Adventurers was formed – they were later renamed The Wild Ones. The group consisted mainly of Norwegian and Swedish musicians, but also made it big in Finland. Rohde died on October 9, 2005 in Hägersten, Stockholm.

Per Granberg, best known by the artist name Per “Elvis” Granberg, (born March 9, 1941, died February 4, 1980) was a Norwegian rock & roll singer. Granberg was named “Oslo’s rock king” in 1958. In the 1970s he made several recordings for the record label Philips. Sadly he died of cancer at the age of 38.

Roald Stensby (born September 24, 1940 in Oslo, died July 25, 2018) contributed greatly to Norwegian rock music in the 1950s. Stensby began singing in 1958 with the band Rockin ‘Jailers and later with The Rockin’ Dukes.

Musician Per Harald Hartvig (born September 21, 1938, died January 29, 1980), was known by the artist name Rocke-Pelle. Hartvig was the first Norwegian rock singer to release an album. He also became the first Norwegian rock king when he won the Norwegian Rock Championship in 1958. Rocke-Pelle had a short but very hectic career and died of cancer on January 29, 1980 aged 41 years.

Some of the abovementioned artists’ material can be found on Norsk Rocks Treasury Vol. 2 – When the Rock Came to Norway (Backstage Records) released in May 2003 and Norsk Rock’s History Vol. 1 (NRK Universal Music, 2004).

