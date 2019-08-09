Man on the Moon

The American Apollo 11 lunar mission took place in July 1969. It is remembered as one of the world’s most significant historical events, the impact of which has affected the lives of the world’s population, and continues as a source of inspiration to this day. 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of what was the first moon landing.

Many countries around the world are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing on postage stamps.

In total to date twelve people have walked on the Moon. Besides Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong – who were the first two astronauts to step on the Moon – there were also Alan Bean, Pete Conrad, Alan Shepard, Edgar Mitchell, David Scott, James Irwin, John Young, Charles Duke, Eugene Cernan, and Harrison Schmitt. Interestingly no one ever did it more than once.

On July 21, 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first person to set foot on the Moon, soon followed by Buzz Aldrin. In a nerve-wracking landing, Armstrong had to manually fly the Lunar Module past the intended landing spot, which he could see was filled with boulders. He landed safely in Tranquility Base with Aldrin keeping an eagle eye on the module’s control instruments, with deep concern over its dangerously low fuel tank. In total, Armstrong and Aldrin were on the lunar surface for only 21 hours, 36 minutes and 21 seconds and were outside walking in the Sea of Tranquility for just 2 hours, 31 minutes and 40 seconds. They collected rocks, planted the US flag, and deployed a seismograph and an experiment called the Lunar Ranging Retroreflector – a reflective device that measures the distance between the Earth and the Moon using lasers from Earth – which is still in use today.

The Isle of Man Post Office introduced the above landmark issue in the 50th anniversary year of the first manned flight to land on the Moon.

The stamp issue commemorates the anniversary of the Moon landing and also all the missions that led up to that ‘One Small Step’. The stamps show the beauty of space, the Moon and the vehicles that took man to the Moon. Through subtle references and codes in the margins of the stamps Isle of Man Post has saluted NASA staff in Mission Control, the astronauts, the programme’s directors and those who gave their lives.

Chad produced this embossed gold foil stamp in 1969 showing rock samples being collected.

In 1979 Samoa issued the above anniversary stamp sheet. The stamp shows the recovery operation of the spaceship Columbia. The helicopter from the USS Hornet aircraft carrier is shown hoisting Neil Armstrong from the liferaft.

Above, from 1969, three stamps from Ajman – one of the seven Emirates of the United Arab Emirates.

Niue, an associated state of New Zealand in the South Pacific Ocean is one of the world’s largest coral islands. The above stamp sheet was issued to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first manned Moon landing.

Finally, as part of the Stockholmia 2019 Exhibition, which was held to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Royal Philatelic Society London, Sweden issued this sheet to also commemorate 50 years since the first manned Moon landing.

