If You Can’t Stand the Heat ………….

Climate change, global warming and environmental Issues are, quite rightly, often in the news. I, for one, am more than pleased with the great focus on these subjects nowadays although there are many influential people and organisations that, despite scientific evidence, continue to deny the facts.

I have experienced the terrible winter fogs of 1950s London caused by the effects of widespread coal burning, vehicle emissions and other pollutants which killed thousands and hospitalised hundreds of thousands of people. This experience left me with life-long lung problems.

So, as I said earlier, I fully support every human being involved in trying to make the earth a better place to live.

Many countries have recognised the earth’s changing climate pattern and serious environmental problems and here we’ll take a look at a selection of stamps highlighting those issues.

At the top we have a pair of Mexican stamps from 2007 concerning the depletion of the ozone layer.

Alternative cleaner sources of energy was the subject for the stamps from Tonga as long ago as 1990.

Saving energy – stamps from China 2010.

Children’s paintings depicting various man-made environmental problems, Great Britain 1992.

Argentina 2009, Protect Polar Caps and Glaciers.

Self-explanatory from British Antarctic Territory 2009.

Commemorating the 2015 Paris Climate Change Conference, Samoa stamp sheet.



stop Climate Change, Cambodia 2010.

Poland 2008, Conference on Climate Change.

Finally, from Aruba 2009, Global Warming.

