Recently added stamps

A colourful set from Paraguay, 1961, celebrating the 28th South American tennis championships, held in Asuncion – please note, we also have a mint imperforated set. Three stamps commemorating 50 years of the Scout movement in the Dominican Republic.

Freemasonry stamps from Netherlands Antilles, 1985.

Argentina stamp centenary 1956.

Honduras 1980, 50th Anniversary of the Inter-American Women’s Commission.

And also Honduras 1980, International Year of the Child stamps.

To celebrate the Independence of the Barbados Boy Scouts in 1969:

Issued by Greece in 2003 in anticipation of the 2004 Olympic Games held in Athens, two nice stamp sheets:

Birds of Namibia 2017:

Finally, two sheets from Iran, the first – Caspian Sea fish, 2013, and from 2010 Nowruz New Year celebration.

