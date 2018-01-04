Happy New Year

On behalf of the management and staff at postbeeld.com I would like to wish a Happy and Healthy New Year to all readers of the Freestampmagazine and indeed all of PostBeeld’s customers wherever you may be in the world.

February 16 marks the beginning of the Chinese New Year and with it a plethora of related postage stamp issues from countries around the world.

New Zealand Post really pushes the boat out this year with some special items. The following information is taken from New Zealand Post’s website and features on the stamp sheet released by the organisation to celebrate the Year of the Dog:

2018 Year of the Dog Gold Foiled Miniature Sheet with Coloured Stamp in Perspex Stand.

Made from 24-carat 99.9 gold foil, this miniature sheet has been embossed and etched with micro fine detail and is mounted in a perspex display stand (measuring 18cm x 10cm). It features vibrant coloured stamps and is produced in limited numbers.

Among 2017’s Christmas stamps was this lovely pair from Aland, featuring two gingerbread houses created by bakers Ålanders Micael de Haas and Matilda Fyrqvist exclusively for this issue.

This attractively-coloured stamp set from Serbia shows traditional Christmas food and decorations.

And Switzerland produced these very special Christmas stamps:

Swiss Post dedicated their Christmas stamps to four popular Christmas carols: “Silent Night”, “Jingle Bells”, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and “Snow Falls Softly at Night”. The stamp motifs drawn by Swiss designer and musician Boris Pilleri set the Christmas mood visually and also sound Christmassy: if the stamps are scanned with the Post-App, you can watch a magical festive video whilst enjoying some atmospheric Christmas music.

