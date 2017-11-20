Among recent PostBeeld stock additions

Just added to stock at PostBeeld are some interesting stamps from the Dutch Dependencies. The Queen Wilhelmina 1901 Curacao overprints below are among them.

And these 1895 Netherlands Antilles overprints.







Above a 1918 Queen Wilhelmina overprint with a narrow ‘5’.

A 1934 air mail overprint.



Johannes van Walbeeck, a Dutch navigator, led a 1634 expedition to seize the strategic island of Curacao, which had been controlled by the Spanish Province of Venezuela for over 100 years.

Without casualties from either side, the Spanish governor of the island of Curacao surrendered on August 21, 1634. Johannes van Walbeeck became the first governor of what would become known as the Netherlands Antilles. Fort Amsterdam, later Willemstad, was built on the harbour of Curacao in 1635. In 1934 the Netherlands issued the above stamps to commemorate 300 years of rule of the island. The stamps depict various early governors of the island and van Walbeeck’s ship.

Finally, 1945 Netherlands Antilles Postage Due stamps.



103 total views, 4 views today