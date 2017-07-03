Flower Power
In 1968 the Falklands Islands issued the attractive definitive set of stamps shown below. They featured flowers native to the Islands.
Then in 1971, as Great Britain was about to adopt a decimal currency system, the stamps were reissued overprinted with the new value amounts.
Finally, in 1972 the flower stamps were reprinted with their new decimal values.
