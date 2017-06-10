Bella Italia! (Part 1)

As with the above Europa stamps issued in 2004 on the subject of vacations, here we celebrate the beautiful land/seascapes found in Italy and the designers/artists responsible for the attractive stamps issued since the 1970s on the topic of Tourism.

Unfortunately, I can’t find much information about the designers/artists of the stamps shown in this article apart from their names. I would be more than grateful if anyone can provide any information about them.

A certain E. Vangelli was the craftsman behind many in the Tourism series, some of which are published hereunder.

The first stamp here depicts the castle of Gradara, a historic walled town located in the Marche Region, in the Pesaro-Urbino Province, near the Romagna Region border a few kilometres from the Adriatic coast. The fishing village and vacation resort of Portofino, famous for its picturesque harbour and historical association with celebrity and artistic visitors, viewed from above is shown on the second stamp.



Below from left, Cefalu,a city in the Province of Palermo, located on the northern coast of Sicily. Then Isola Bella, one of the Borromean Islands of Lake Maggiore in north Italy, followed by Montecatini Terme – a spa town within the province of Pistoia in Tuscany.

Left to right, the Castle in Canossa, province of Reggio Emilia, northern Italy. Fermo is a town and commune of the Marche, in the Province of Fermo. And the Grotte di Castellana, caves in the province of Bari, Apulia.

In the second part of this article we will feature works on the same topic by G. Veluzzo and A.M. Maresca.

