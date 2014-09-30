New stamps (2)

New StampsDay after day new postage stamps are issued depicting a variety of topics.
Below you can find a selection of these releases from the whole world.

World Heritage stamps
This block, issued by Canada contains five stamps containing areas included on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Football stampsBulgaria issued this block dedicated to football.

Slovenia issued this series of three stamps about Slovenia wine production. Apart from these stamps a block was also issued on this topic.

Astrology on Thai stamps

Twelve holographic stamps depicting the animals from the Chinese zodiac were issued by the Thailand post.

Benjamin Rabier stamp
In France this block was issued with two stamps to honour illustrator and comic artist Benjamin Rabier, who was born exactly 150 years ago.

Taj Mahal on stampsThe United Nations issued UNESCO stamps showing the Taj Mahal from different viewpoints.

  1. Pincodezone
    1

    The postal stamps you’ve shared are really beautiful, And i really like this postal stamps
    Thank you for sharing

