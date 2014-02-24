New postage stamps Croatia from the series Children’s World – Pets

After dogs and cats on postage stamps of the series Children’s World – Pets, there are now also our four legged pets of somewhat smaller size but nonetheless lovable – rodents.

Four new, fanciful postage stamps depicting hamster, guinea pig, European rabbit and chinchilla is in circulation since February, 21.

The Stamps

Hamster is among the most widespread pets in the world because it is easy to maintain, it does not need much space and enjoys the company of people. Hamsters are night animals, meaning that they are active during night and sleep at daytime. They are very playful, enjoy climbing and hiding in secret places. Therefore you have to watch attentively each of their steps.



Guinea pigs are among favourite pets because of their quite temperament. If you can it is advisable you take them in pair, because they do not like to be alone. In difference to hamsters, guinea pigs are not night animals, and they will keep you company all day long; they like to be caressed, because so they feel safe. Guinea pigs are lovable and playful animals that will for sure bring a lot of joy in your life.



Rabbits are very attached pets and enjoy the company of people. They also like to be caressed, so once you get a rabbit it will be impossible for you not to love this cheerful and hopping being. Safe and playful rabbit will constantly demonstrate its affection if you dedicate him enough time.

Chinchillas are gentle rodents, somewhat bigger than the squirrel, full of energy and very playful. They are night animals and enjoy sleeping which they do almost the whole day. This is ideal for a family and schoolchildren who arrive home late in the afternoon. You can be sure that this pet will always joyfully greet you and be ready to make you company.

Commemorative postage stamps have face value of 3.10 HRK and their authoress is Nataša Odak, designer from Zagreb. The quantity is 150 000 stamps per motif and the stamps have been issued in common sheetlet of 8 stamps. Croatian has issued also a commemorative First Day Cover (FDC), and the First Day Cancellation will be in use on 21 and 22 February in Post Office 10101 Zagreb, Jurišićeva 13.

Source: Hrvatska pošta

