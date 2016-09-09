Kirghizia Stamp Year-programme 2014
|1st quarter
|Year of the Horse
|Fauna
|1 value
|1st quarter
|Winter Olympics Sochi
|Sports
|4 values
|1st quarter
|Heroes of Kirgizstan:
D. Sadyrbayev, director, Z. Kenesh, stateman
|History
|2 values
|2nd quarter
|National Horse Games: Er Sayish
|Sports
|1 value
|2nd quarter
|Red Book: Fauna
|Fauna
|2 values
|2nd quarter
|UNESCO: Clogs and Tapistries
|Art
|2 values
|3rd quarter
|World Cup Football Brazil
|Sports
|4 values
|3rd quarter
|Poet T. Satylkanov 150Yrs,
Artist S. Chokmorov 75Yrs
|Culture
|2 values
|3rd quarter
|Cotton
|Flora
|1 block
|4th quarter
|7 Saints
|Religion
|7 values
+ block
|4th quarter
|Winter Sports
|Culture
|2 values
|4th quarter
|175Yrs S. Baatyr,
125Yrs A. Orozbekov,
125Yrs A. Sydykov
|Politics
|3 values
“Kirghizia”? I think the name should be “Kyrgyzstan”. Also, did you know that Kyrgyzstan has TWO offiial postal operators and that they each issue their own stamps… and both are recognized by the UPU? Kyrgyz Post (state enterprise) at http://www.kyrgyzpost.kg/ and Kyrgyz Express Post (KEP – private enterprise) at http://www.kep.kg. I think you need to have separate catalogue entries for each.