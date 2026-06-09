Unusual Subjects on Stamps – Dog Sleds

It might not be a surprise to find that Greenland has more stamps featuring this subject than other countries. Historically, the dog sled was the only means of transport when Greenlanders were hunting for food in the wild. In 2024 the first of a 3-year issuance of dog sled stamps was produced. The dog sled depicted on these two stamps is the West Greenland type.

Greenland 2024

Greenland 2025

The second part of the series about Greenland dog sleds features the East Greenland sled. The construction of dog sleds varies depending on whether they are used in North, West or East Greenland. Dog sleds used on the East coast are specially designed with ‘skis’ underneath instead of runners, which give the necessary flexibility when navigating deep snow and high mountains. The East Greenland dog sled is made from polished wooden batons lashed together with cord or leather straps.

Greenland 2026

The North Greenland sled, seen on the 2026 stamps, is the smallest and lightest of the three sled types – being shorter but more manoeuvrable.

Greenland 2026, ©Tusass Greenland, Filatelia

Also from Greenland, and celebrating an important cultural event that celebrates the continued important role of dog sledding in Greenlandic society, the stamps above show the winning driver of the annual traditional dog sled race being held aloft. The best dog drivers from all over Greenland meet to compete in the sporting event that has had a great impact on life in the Arctic for generations.

Canada 2011

Canada Post’s dog sled stamp pair was issued in 2011 to commemorate the history of the delivery of mail by dog team throughout Canada.

United States of America 1986

And in 1986 the United States Post Office issued the above. In North America dog sleds were first used by the Inuits, who fashioned wood, bone, and rawhide into sleds that were both lightweight and durable.

St. Pierre and Miquelon 1942

Dog sleds and handlers are depicted on three of the 1942 definitives from St. Pierre and Miquelon.

Newfoundland 1931

One of the earliest dog sled issues is the 15 cent Newfoundland air mail stamp seen above.