AUCTION INFORMATION

It is still possible to place bids for items in the very first PostBeeld philatelic auction. The auction, with almost 800 lots, ends on October 1. After that, a new auction will follow every month. This first auction contains many special lots and with stamps from more than 100 different countries and even more different themes for almost everyone something that fits in their collection. As announced, the offer in the auction differs completely from what is offered in the webshop. Among auction lots you'll find original design proofs, small round cancels, name cancels, dot cancels and other cancels. Individually or by letter. Many thematic details, postal items, personal stamps, local post, etc. But also many details of countries' classic items, modern or nominal for postage. Click here to view all lots https://www.postbeeld.com/stamps/auction/auction/sort-by/auction_end_date/sort-direction/asc/mode/grid. The auction is equipped with an automatic bidding system so that you can bid in minimum bidding steps by indicating your maximum bid. The bidding steps and the system as well as the other conditions are clearly explained here. You can sort the lots in different ways. For example by end time, but also by country, theme, period or condition or a combination of these. There is no premium, so the amount is also your cost price. There is no selling below the (usually low) stake prices and there is no after-sales. Bidding is only possible online. In short, a great opportunity for passionate and specialised collectors to acquire beautiful additions to their collection.

Grenada 1862

For example, there are lots with British commonwealth (including fiscals), above from Grenada 1862 and below from Grenada 1890 and Jamaica 1900.

Grenada 1890

Jamaica 1900

Below Dutch East Indies definitives 1938, Dutch East Indies Japanese Occupation 1944.

Dutch East Indies 1938

Dutch East Indies





Dutch East Indies 1944



The Netherlands.

Netherlands 1998

Netherlands 1900

Netherlands 1890

